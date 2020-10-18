Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition filed against the appointments on the posts of Registrar and Demonstrator at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani will conduct hearing of the petition filed by Dr Safiullah Baloch.

Previously, the IHC bench had issued stay orders against the appointments on the post of Registrar and Demonstrator at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and also issued notices to the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, School of Dentistry.

The IHC bench also directed the respondents to submit written reply in this matter before the next hearing to be held on October 19 (today).

Safiullah moved the petition through his counsel Chaudhary Amjad Ali Advocate and cited VC and Registrar of the university as respondents. The petitioner told the court that he applied for the posts of Demonstrator (BS-17) and Registrar (BS-17) in Sindh Rural quota.

He mentioned that the respondents have issued call letters for interview to the other candidates except the petitioner against the said posts who have lesser qualification and experience than the petitioner.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that the said act of the respondents is illegal, without lawful authority, favouritism, nepotism, on the basis of pick and choose policy, whimsical and against the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

He alleged that there are some hidden hands, who want to appoint someone of their own choice by depriving him from his legitimate. He added that the petitioner fulfils the requisite criteria and experience for the said posts and has legitimate right to be considered for the said posts.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to consider the petitioner being a suitable candidate having a requisite qualification and criteria for the above mentioned posts. He requested the court to direct the respondents to issue a call letter for interview. He also requested the court to direct the respondents not to process further the selection process of the above-mentioned posts without including his name.