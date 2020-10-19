Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has organized a tour of historical sites of Peshawar. Women members of the KP Assembly, singer Laila Khan, Pashto actress Shazma Haleem and families were invited for the tour.

Pashto singer Laila Khan took part in a historic visit to Peshawar as a tourist ambassador who not only spent time with families but also toured all historical places with them. The tour of the flowers city started from the Peshawar Museum. The families were given a detailed briefing on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist archaeology, sculptures and other antiquities, after which tourists visited Masjid Mahabat Khan, Heritage Trail, Sethi House, Gor khatri and the museums, temples and historical fire brigade.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Capt (Retd) Kamran Ahmed was also present on the occasion. Talking to media, Kamran Ahmed said that Peshawar and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be introduced as tourist destination. The purpose of organizing Peshawar City Tour was to visit historical places here, to get information and highlight their importance, he added.

Such tours, he added, would also be organized in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote tourism in these districts as well. He said that tour operators, travel agents and the private sector were working together for the promotion of tourism as promotion of tourism was not possible without cooperation of the private sector.

During the historic tour, a traditional rabab music concert was also held at Sethi House for the families, after which the families and tourists were entertained with traditional food at the famous Food Street Namak Mandi.