MARDAN - Police on Sunday arrested twenty suspected people, three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition and narcotics from their possession in the limits of Saddar Police Station, a press statement issued here said.

According to the statement, the police on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan continued operation against ant-social elements throughout the district. Saddar police team arrested 20 suspected people including 5 facilitators of criminal. Police also recovered one kalashnikov rifle, 7 pistols, one gun and 434 cartridges. Police also seized 90 grams of ice and 370 grams of hashish during the operation.