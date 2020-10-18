Share:

Attock-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has ended his political future after Gujranwala’s speech. He was talking to newsmen after visiting newly renovated Hassanabdal railway station.

The railway station established in year 1893 has been rebuilt costing millions to bring it at par with international standard keeping in view the travelling of Sikh pilgrims through this station. Sheikh Rashid further added that “Nawaz’s politics is over in Pakistan,” and said that the speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was highly irresponsible in which he spoke against national institutions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message to the opposition that he will not give NRO to anyone. He claimed that there is no threat to present government from 11-party alliance and would complete its five years term. He added that the PTI government is not going anywhere before completing its five-year term.

Responding a question, he said that the tender for ML-1 will also be completed by the end of this month and said that Railway has started online booking for freight trains and also restored the old schedule of passenger trains. He said that the technical allowance of 31,000 workers and the mileage allowance of drivers has been increased. To another question, he said that six passenger trains have been given to private contractors and 17 more trains would also be handed over to private operators.

Replying another question, the federal minister said that as many as 500 freight trains would also be privatised.