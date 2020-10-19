Share:

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was arrested by police from the hotel they were staying at in Karachi, a day after he raised slogans at the Quaid's mausoleum before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) second power show at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.

The arrest comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Maryam, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum.