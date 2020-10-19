Share:

LAHORE - A 24-member Punjab football team will proceed to Quetta today (Monday) to feature in the 1stBalochistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament being played there. Punjab will play their first match on Oct 22. International player Asif Iqbal Khakwani has been appointed as manager while Farrukh Nawaz Gill assistant manager, Haroon Yousaf head coach, M Sarfraz assistant coach and Afzal Dogar physio. Touqeer ul Hassan from Faisalabad has been appointed as captain while Ali Raza from Toba Tek Singh has been appointed as vice-captain.