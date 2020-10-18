Share:

Attock-Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that steps are being taken to control the prices of edibles and all stakeholders are being taken into confidence. He said this while presiding a meeting in Attock. Provincial minister directed all the officers to ensure availability of edibles at control prices. He said that to control the present wave of price hike, different committees headed by provincial ministers have been constituted to have a look at the prices of wheat flour and sugar. He directed the officers to visit fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis and monitor the process of auction of fruit and vegetable.