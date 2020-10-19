Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that opposition parties were claiming to dislodge incumbent government before December.

The foreign minister in a statement asked that how was it possible to dislodge a democratically elected government by public meetings. In Past, the tradition of public meetings, aimed to dislodge governments had caused loss to democracy.

Qureshi maintained that the both opposition parties, PPP and PML N, completed their respective tenures. He however added that Opposition would gain nothing for these conspiracies. “If we assume re-elections in the country, would it be possible for coming government to complete its tenure and bring political stability in the country?” He added that PTI government was democratically elected and acknowledged internationally.

Foreign Minister stated that PDM was creating hurdles in the way of revival of country’s economy. He urged masses especially traders to ignore Opposition’s agenda.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to be shareholder of India’s narrative on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The incumbent government of PTI internationalised the issue of IIOJK. Bilawal should not let Kashmiris disappointed, stated FM. The whole Pakistanis have same stance on issue of IIOJK and the stance would remain the same in future also. The present government has clear policy on IIOJK.

Responding to a question about diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Pakistan enjoyed historic ties with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia also supported PTI government during financial crises and offered oil on deferred payments.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some powers wanted to sabotage the mega project, said FM Qureshi and also added that the work on second phase of CPEC was heading forward with rapid pace.

Similarly, the FM also hinted that conspiracies were being hatched to create chaos in Gilgit-Baltistan also. Foreign Minister condemned the elements targeting national institutions. Masses have immense love and respect for armed forces. Armed forces defeated foreign agenda as well as the terrorists. Armed Forces always helped masses whether it was fight against COVID 19, locusts attack, floods situations and cleanliness in Karachi. Qureshi criticised Sindh government’s inability to clean “nalas” (sewerage water-ways). He added it was armed forces who managed cleanliness in Karachi.

Qureshi urged Opposition not to harm national institutions for their personal interests. During meetings with Opposition parties, it was agreed that national institutions would not be dragged in politics. Qureshi termed it sad that some elements were criticising state institutions instead of government policies. He urged masses not to be part of campaign against state institutions.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was permitted to go on humanitarian grounds. Nawaz Sharif got sympathies on medical ground but he made mockery of nation by participating in political activities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that coalition of opposition parties would not last longer because all these parties had different political interests, ideologies, manifestos and flags.

The foreign minister and senior PTI leader while addressing press conference at Raza Hall said that the people rejected the Gujranwala public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“PDM is negative, temporary and unnatural alliance “, said Qureshi adding that the different leaders gathered at one platform due to fear of cases and ultimately to escape from accountability process.

He said that PTI had not registered any case against these parties. The cases against opposition parties got registered by themselves. PTI came to power after public mandate and the opposition parties were unable to digest peoples’ decision in favour of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Qureshi remarked.

“The opponent always took Imran Khan easy. The heavy weight politicians used to say that Imran Khan did not understand politics that was why he (IK) could not succeed,” he said. He, however, said Imran Khan striven hard and his ideology became gradually popular at grassroots level.

“The first public meeting of PDM exposed its claims as masses rejected the coalition. The people, are now, politically mature and they understand everything. The masses did not hold PTI alone responsible for inflation in the country. The people understand that inflation was due to ill conceived policies of previous governments,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PDM public meeting at Gujranwala was completely disorganised. When PML N workers were chanting slogans in favour of their (PML-N) party, the PPP workers were found disinterested and vice versa. Similarly, people used to leave ground before speeches of Bilawal and Moulana Fazal ur Rehman.

Foreign Minister also made it clear that not even a single political worker was being arrested by the government. The government gave free-hand to Opposition for holding public meetings. PTI strongly believed in democracy. The Opposition was making baseless allegations of workers arrest in order to get political sympathy. However, Punjab government did not arrest any worker, he said.