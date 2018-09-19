Share:

MULTAN - Over 5,000 policemen, to be flanked by Army and Rangers personnel, will be deployed to maintain law and order on Ashura here across the district.

This was disclosed by Regional Police Officer Kanwar Shahrukh while inspecting routes for Muharram processions here on Tuesday. He said that special control rooms have been set up to monitor Muharram processions.

He declared that there would a strict ban on pillion-riding and use of loud-speakers on Ashura and the violators would be dealt with strictly. He said that all vehicles entering Multan would be checked thoroughly.

Earlier, the Commissioner Multan Division Nadem Irshad Kiyani said that security would remain on red alert till Ashura and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace. He said that all genuine demands of license holders and mourners have been accepted and they would be facilitated accordingly. He declared that the implementation of timetable for starting and ending majalis would be ensured. He said that the routes of mourning processions had been repaired and street lights had been arranged.

He asked the followers of all schools of thought to respect one another's faiths and exhibit tolerance on Ashura. He further asked them not to harm others' sentiments and support government in maintaining law and order.

Later on, heads of different departments including Wasa, Waste Management Company and Municipal Corporation briefed the Commissioner on arrangements made for Ashura.