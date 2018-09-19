Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the death of a 10-year-old girl namely Amal by firing at a traffic signal in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, as per media report Amal along with her parents was on the way when they stopped on a traffic signal and a robber looted the family at a gunpoint.

The robber went to the car next to them and while they were waiting for the signal to turn green, one of the shots hit their wind screen and another hit baby Amal in her head.

They rushed to the nearby National Medical Centre (NMC) for treatment. The Hospital gave oxygen to the injured baby by an Ambubag pumping manually. The hospital doctor told them to take her to either Jinnah or Agha Khan Hospital.

The doctor did not help them, according to the press statement quoting media reports, adding the hospital neither provided them emergency medical aid, nor ambulance and even refused to take the Ambubag to help the injured reaching another hospital.

The baby, however, died for want of emergency medical aid on the way to another hospital. Later, it transpired that the girl sustained the fire shot by police firing on the robber.

The incident has raised two serious questions i.e. failure of well-known medical hospital to provide emergency medical aid as required by law and apparent irresponsible firing made by the police.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice has fixed the matter in the court for Tuesday on September 25 with notice to Sindh’s Advocate General, Secretary Health, Sindh Inspector General of Police and Administrator National Medical Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, CEO Cybernet Pvt. Limited Danish A. Lakhani called on chief justice and presented a cheque of Rs10 million as contribution to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

Moreover, a four-member delegation of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) headed by its Chairman Zahid Muzaffar called on the chief justice and presented a cheque of Rs. 36.18 Million as contribution to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

Furthermore, Managing Director MEC Engineering Company Muhammad Nasim Shahid also called on the chief justice and presented a cheque of Rs0.3 million as a contribution to the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

UHS DYSFUNCTIONAL BOGS

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences Lahore.

As per media reports, the administrative crisis in University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, have reached their alarming levels on account of absence of its Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG).

Under UHS Act, all the financial and administrative decisions require approval from BoG of UHS, therefore, the situation of the University reportedly stands deteriorated as affairs of over 50,000 students are being badly suffering.

Taking suo moto notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the matter in Court for 19.09.2018 (Wednesday) with notice to Advocate General and Secretary Health, Government of Punjab.