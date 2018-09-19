Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected all speculations about any underhand deal that may lead to the release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sahrif.

He reached Accountability Court Islamabad Tuesday morning during the haring of Al-Azizia corruption reference and replied to the questions of journalists that all reports and speculations about an underhand deal in the Sharif family case are baseless.

After the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, former PM Nawaz Sharif was produced first time in Accountability Court after the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death in tight security. Nawaz Sahrif was looking upset and kept sitting inside the court by closing his eyes.

In Tuesday’s hearing, condolence prayer was also observed in NAB Court for the departed soul of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. Several PML-N leaders also expressed their condolence with Nawaz Sharif on the sad demise of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif being absorbed in deep anguish stated that all friends were praying a few days ago for better health of Kulsoom Nawaz but today all are praying for her departed soul

Meanwhile, Khawaja Harris, Defence Counsel of Nawaz Sharif continued cross-questioning with Panama JIT head Wajid Zia.

The defence counsel stated that he cannot restrict his questions within the limits of the information as provided by the key witness of NAB.

Khawaja Harris also gave counter arguments on questions raised by NAB prosecutor regarding Volume-10 of JIT report.

He contended that it is his rightful domain to raise question on authenticity of relevant documents, adding that for the veracity of documents, it is his right to ask for relevant documents to ascertain the facts regarding these sought after documents. Khawaja Harris pointed out that he asked about the Mutual Legal Assistance letter, which is signed by Panama JIT team Head Wajid Zia. He also added that in that particular MLA, the company name was mentioned wrongly, how it was possible that reply to that MLA had been received by JIT.

Later the court adjourned hearing for Wednesday and instructed defence counsel Khawaja Harris to keep continue his cross-questioning with Wajid Zia from Wednesday.