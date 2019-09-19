Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chipursan defeated Shimshal on penalties in the final of the TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League in Passu, Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday. It was an exciting encounter between the two top teams of the tournament, as both the teams played good football. The match was drawn and decided on penalties. Chipursan emerged as winners 3-1 after some tough penalties. Locals from the nearby villages watched the game and supported the players. Total eight teams Shimshal, Chipursan, Shishkat, Passu, Sost, Hunza, Khyber and Gircha from Gilgit-Baltistan had participated in the five-day event supported by Zalmi TV. While talking to The Nation, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said: “We are thankful to all the partners and locals involved in making this event a huge success.”