LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry hopes her truce with Taylor Swift ‘’sets an example’’ to their young fans.

The two pop stars confirmed the end of their feud - which began in 2014 when the ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker allegedly poached her rival’s backing dancers - when Katy appeared in Taylor’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ video earlier this year and the ‘American Idol’ judge thought it was important to show their ‘’misunderstanding’’ was over for the sake of their impressionable followers. Katy told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ‘’We have such big groups of people that like to follow us and they started turning against each other a little bit too. ‘’And it was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it could be cool to ask for forgiveness and to confront someone you may have an issue with or problem with and to talk it out.’’ Katy, 34, recently admitted she’d love to collaborate with 29-year-old Taylor, who previously penned ‘Bad Blood’ about their acrimonious relationship.

She said: ‘’I’m open; I’m open [to collaboration]! You know, one of my favourite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is ‘Begin Again’.