Share:

ISLAMABAD - Subh-e-Nau Pakistan Chairperson Shahida Kausar on Wednesday announced that the 18th Ladies National Tennis Championship 2019 will be held here at Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex from September 25 to 29. “Women tennis players from across the country will have a chance to participate in the event,” Kausar said. “This is an exclusive event, which aims at the promotion of female tennis players in the country. The tournament will be played on newly developed hard courts of the PTF. The prize money will be Rs 200,000.”