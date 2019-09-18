Share:

ISLAMABAD - Baaz Muhammad killed his sister and her alleged paramour in Faizabad area here on Wednesday as both the victims were riding a motorbike, according to the police.

The attacker opened fire on the moving bike the accused were riding on in the area of Faizabad on IJP Road in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station. According to the reports, Zubaida, sister of Muhammad was married to Muhammad Tahir and had three children. However, she repeatedly eloped with her alleged paramour Masood which had annoyed her brother. On Wednesday, both the victims were reportedly coming from Azad Kashmir to the twin cities when Muhammad ambushed them near Faizabad stop. Both were killed on the spot.

According to the police, Muhammad admitted his crime, saying he was very upset due to the annoying acts of his sister. “I had traced them in the area and waited for them to come in the range before opening fire on them,” the police quoted Muhammad as having stated to them after his arrest. The police said passersby overpowered the alleged killer on the spot and handed him over to the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to PIMS hospital for further legal proceedings. The police said that the family belonged to Peshawar.

Gang busted

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted a gang of auto-thieves comprising three members and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said. The police apprehended three car-lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bazaid Khan, son of Azmat Khan, a resident of District Swabi; Yaqoob son of Kareem Ullah, a resident of district Noshera and Qareeb-Ullah son of Ameer Muhammad, a resident of District Rawalpindi. The police team recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed having taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

Furthermore, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has said that decision has been taken to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets have been erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue, according to the ITP officials. ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programmes informing people about risks involved in using these lights. SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 5,009 motorists were fined during current year for using high beam lights.