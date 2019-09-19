Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed the premier’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, latest developments in the regional environment, situation in occupied Kashmir and Prime Minister’s forthcoming visits to Saudi Arabia and the US were discussed during the meeting.

Director General ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Tensions between Pakistan and India heightened to a feverish pitch on Aug 5 when New Delhi unilaterally annexed Kashmir, revoking a constitutional guarantee that gave a special status to the disputed territory.

During his US visit, Prime Minister Khan will meet the US President and also expected to meet several other world leaders as part of his strategy to persuade the international community to pay more attention to India’s actions in Kashmir.

The meeting of Army Chief with the Prime Minister was also significant in view of his day-long visit to Saudi Arabia today (Thursday). Besides the Kashmir issue, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss Afghan peace process after dramatic suspension of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban without any agreement.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the visit to Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran also telephoned Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed bilateral and regional matters with special focus on drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week.

During the telephonic conversation, the premier offered Pakistan’s full support and capabilities to the kingdom following the attack.

BOXER WASEEM OUR PRIDE: COAS

APP adds: Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office in Rawalpindi.

According to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS congratulated him (Muhammad Waseem) for the recent achievement of bringing honour to the country.

“Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy,” the COAS said.

Muhammad Waseem, nicknamed “Falcon” hailing from Balochistan had recently won Flyweight Bantomweight Boxing Title.