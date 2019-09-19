Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police officials responsible for negligence in Kasur incident will be held accountable. Referring to the Kasur incident in a tweet, he said that the Punjab government has taken action in this regard. He said that there will be accountability for all and those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task. He said District Police Officer Kasur is being removed, SP investigation Kasur has surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against. He said DSP and SHO have also been suspended. Imran Khan said major overhaul in Kasur local police is also on the cards and a formal probe is ordered under Additional Inspector General of police.