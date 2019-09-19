Share:

Lahore - Sheeza Sajid and Haniya Minhas advanced to the next round of the Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 girls U14 category on Wednesday. Sheeza outclassed Mehru Fatima 8-1 in the first match of the day while Haniya Minhas thrashed Saleha 8-0, Aqsa Akram routed Maya Lone 8-3 and Ashtafila Arif defeated Labika Durab 8-3. In U12 first round, Omer Jawad thrashed Harris Bajwa 8-0, Essa Bilal thumped Mustafa Haroon 8-3, Labika Durab outsmarted Rafay Attaullah 8-2, Abdullah Yousaf toppled Sarim Rasul 8-1 and Ismail Aftab overwhelmed Raja Mustafa 8-3. In the U10 first round matches, Ameer Mazari thrashed Xeerak Mustafa 8-0, Omer Jawad crushed Rameed Shahid 8-0, Zohaib Afzal outclassed Aalay Hussain 8-0, Abdullah defeated Talha Tarrar 8-6, Habib Ullah outlasted Vardan Hashmi 8-1 and Ismail Aftab trounced Jannat Khalil 8-1. In U16 doubles semifinals, Faizan/Bilal outsmarted Shaeel/Hamza 4-1, 4-1 while Hassan/Hannan beat Zain/Arham 4-1, 2-4, 10-7.