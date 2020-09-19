Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar police recovered 11 stolen vehicles and arrested seven persons while several of the cars were handed over to owners here yesterday.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur, a team led by SP Cantonment Circle Hassan Jehangir, conducted an operation that lasted for two weeks, in which seven car lifters linked to various gangs were arrested and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered.

A spokesman for Peshawar Police Muhammad Ilyas said the arrestees also included those involved in the sale of stolen cars. He said the arrestees used to sell the cars in other parts of the city after making their forged documents.

“On the identification of the arrestees, more arrests are also likely in the car lifting cases,” he added.