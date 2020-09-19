Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif will virtually join the All Parties Conference being held tomorrow (Sunday) from London.

In a tweet, Bilawal said: “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”

The APC to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee of the joint opposition and will be hosted by the PPP. To Bilawal’s invitation, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz thanked him for calling and inviting Nawaz Sharif to the APC. In her tweet, she said, “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.”The preparations for the All Parties’ Conference are already underway. The two-point agenda of the meeting has been finalised.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of former President Asif Ali Zardari has issued a clarification about the tax figures issued by the Federal Board of Revenue. The spokesperson said that “Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs 22,1,8229 in 2018 as his Income tax only. In addition to that he paid Rs 1,99,87,335 as agriculture tax in the year 2018.” Thus the amount of the total tax paid by Asif Ali Zardari in 2018 is Rs 2,22,55,064.

The FBR said that for the year 2018, the former President paid only Rs 22, 18, 229 as tax “which is incorrect as he also paid agriculture tax of Rs. 1,99,87,221 and a total of Rs. 2,22,55,064,” said the spokesperson. Separately, yesterday, a meeting of PPP Gilgit Baltistan was held here chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting was attended by Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amjad Hussain Advocate President PPP GB, Sadia Danish, Engineer Ismail, Mohammad Musa, Jamil Ahmed Soomro and Ms. Faryal Talpur via video link. The meeting deliberated on nomination of candidates for party tickets for the Gilgit Baltistan elections.