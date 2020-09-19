Share:

PESHAWAR - The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday reshuffled the provincial cabinet and assigned ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to newly inducted Shehram Tarakai. According to a notification issued from Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), Akbar Ayub was given portfolio of Local Government while Qalandar Lodhi was made Minister for Revenue and Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb was assigned portfolio of Zakat. The notification further said that Khaliqur Rehman who earlier was serving as Advisor to KP CM on Higher Education has been made Minister for Food.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that special equipment should be installed in trains to avoid such incidents in future.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment. It may be mentioned here that dozens of passengers were killed when tezgam train got fire near Liaquatpur, Raheem Yarkhan last year.