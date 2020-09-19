Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Secondary Education Department on Friday closed two schools following the reports of eight COVID-19 cases in the girl’s high schools situated in two different localities of the provincial capital. “Government Girls High School Jinnah Town and Government Girls High School Alam Khan, Kili Almo have reported eight coronavirus cases, just days after schools were reopened,” Secretary Secondary Education Sher Khan Bazai told media. He called upon the parents not to send their children suffering from flue, cough and fever to schools. “The Schools which are not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be closed,” he said and noted that in the light of National Command and Operation Centre’s directives, provincial government and education department could decide to shut the schools in case COVID-19 cases rises. Secretary while stressing the need for taking the pandemic serious asked parents and teachers to follow the SOPs strictly and ensure that students were getting education under safety mechanism from the pandemic. He recalled that coronavirus had not come to an end and due to non-availability of its vaccine, precautionary measures were indispensable.