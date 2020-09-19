Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Friday gave approval for the engagement of Engineering and Chief Branch of the General Headquarters to conduct feasibility service for the Eastern Bypass of Islamabad.

The board meeting was held at CDA headquarters on Friday which was chaired by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed.

The board has allowed the planning wing to sign an agreement with Engineering and Chief Branch of the General Headquarters to get their consultancy services to determine the alignment of eastern bypass of Islamabad and conduct a feasibility study in this regard.

According to details, the said bypass would provide an alternate route to the traffic coming in and out from Murree and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while it would also be linked with the purposed ring road of the Rawalpindi.

The project would also reduce traffic pressure from the existing road of capital city including the Islamabad Expressway.

Senior officials informed that the eastern bypass will start from Bhara Kahu and end somewhere near to Rawat on main GT Road. It has been envisioned that the said corridor would be comprised of three-lane highway having about 300 feet wide right of way.