The ex-premier of Pakistan, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has joined Twitter one day ahead of the All Parties Conference (to be held tomorrow).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the news of Nawaz Sharif joining Twitter. She shared the twitter handle of Mian Nawaz Sharif's social media account.

Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter. His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS #TwitterWelcomesNawazSharif — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2020

The expectation of activity from Mian Nawaz Sharif on the social media platform has sent the PML-N twitterati into a frenzy. The tag line for trend #TwitterWelcomesNawazSharif became top trending story within couple of hours after PML-N Supremo announced to have joined Twitter through his social media account.

The first tweet from Mian Nawaz Sharif's account:

ووٹ کو عزت دو NS — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) September 19, 2020

Previously, PML-N was trending the #PakistanBachaoAPC story but the arrival of the PML-N leader on the social media platform changed the topic of discussion.

In an attempt to curb any high level successful coverage to APC event (to be held tomorrow), the SAPM Shahbaz Gill has sent instructions to PEMRA to block any possible coverage of Nawaz Sharif's address tomorrow.