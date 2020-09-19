Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to investigation of Tezgam train incident and payment of compensations to the victim families. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on the case and reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large. The petition was filed by jurist foundation. At the outset of hearing, the counsel for Pakistan Railways pleaded that his department had paid compensation to the families of those victims whose DNA was matched. The injured people had been given Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 compensation, he said adding that the passengers who received deep injuries were given Rs 300,000 to Rs 500,000.The lawyer said that all victims had been given compensation under the process. He informed the bench that railways had installed scanners everywhere after the incident and now no one was allowed to carry unnecessary things.