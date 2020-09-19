Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved through use of force.

In a statement, he said the Indian strategy of using force against the Kashmiri people for the past seven decades has completely failed. He said, “The Kashmir dispute cannot be solved by the use of force. India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year.”

Qureshi made it clear that India cannot succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities. He said Kashmiri people bury their martyrs in Pakistan s national flag, which “proves that they have not accepted Indian steps.”The FM recalled his recent bilateral meetings on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit meeting where he drew attention of the world towards unresolved Kashmir issue.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan would talk on Kashmir issue during his address in upcoming session of UN General Assembly on September 25.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the General Debate of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly will commence on September 22.