ISLAMABAD-Katy Perry’s alleged stalker reportedly called the star ‘his wife’ in a tweet posted after he tried to break into her Beverly Hills mansion. The singer, 35, obtained a restraining order against William Terry, 38, after he ‘trespassed’ on her property, according to documents obtained. After the court papers came to light earlier this week, it has now been claimed he wrote on Twitter: ‘Security guard trying to stop me from seeing my wife and had a gun and all but I wasn’t going down without a fight.’ The restraining order that has been put in place extends to her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy, and Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn. In the filing, the Firework hit-maker described William as ‘a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family.’ He is ‘believed homeless and living in silver Buick sedan,’ she added.