Share:

peshawar - In a bid to resolve low gas pressure on permanent basis, a new transmission line from Mardan-Charsadda to Peshawar having estimated cost of Rs 2.6 billion will be laid whereas the work on project will start by November this year.

This was told at a high-level meeting held with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) board of director members chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at the CM House.

The forum was informed that to resolve the low gas pressure issue in Rashakai the work on a project worth Rs1.2 billion was underway while the work on provision of gas facilities to Hattar Economic Zone was being carried out on war footing. It was also told that, billions of rupees developmental projects in the field of natural gas were in pipeline in the province.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for expediting the ongoing work and assured that the provincial government will provide every possible support in this regard.

He also underlined the need to take all possible measures for providing gas facilities to Northern Areas and other districts of province where facility is not available to public.

Mahmood Khan, on the occasion, said that by providing gas facilities to public and cutting of trees can be stopped in the province, adding that conservation of forests was our collective responsibility. He stated that, the previous government of PTI had planted some 1.2 billion saplings while 1 billion plants would be planted during the present government.

The Chief Minister said that for the development of southern areas of the province all possible steps were being taken including setting up of industries, dualization of Indus Highway adding that the proposed project of Peshawar to D. I. Khan Motorway would prove to be a milestone for the speedy development of the region by promoting trade and economic activities.