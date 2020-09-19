Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will attend the opposition's All Parties Conference tomorrow (Sunday) via video link, confirmed the PPP on Saturday.

Talking about the PPP chairman's invitation to the PML-N supremo, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar revealed that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal's invtitation to virtually attend the conference.

He disclosed that Nawaz and the PPP chairman had also discussed the political situation of the country and the future course of action to take by opposition parties.

In a tweet, Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the conference via video link.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal's invitation and would attend the conference after the latter enquired after the former's health.

"Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September," the PPP chairman had tweeted.

Responding to Bilawal's tweet, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chairman.

"Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers," she had tweeted.

Opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.