LARKANA - One passenger killed and 16 others were injured when a wagon turned turtle on Wagan Road near here on Friday. A fast-moving wagon overturned on Wagan Road near Larkana. As a result, Habibullah Kalhoro was killed and 16 others injured. The body and the injured were rushed to the Chandka Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. The condition of three passengers was stated to be critical. The injured included Yasin, his wife Shahnaz Khatoon, their five-year daughter Fiza, Zarina Laghari, Reshma Khatoon, her daughter Sana, son Rahman, Nawaz Chandio, Wasim Mashori, Ghulam Rasul Laghari, Shabir Solangi, Saeed Shah, Gul Hassan Kalhoro, Maryam Laghari, Naseeb Shah and Abbas Shah. DSP Motorway Asad Abro told newsmen: “Drivers are very irresponsible and careless as before leaving on a route they should get their vehicles properly checked but, he added, they avoid to save money which causes loss of precious innocent lives. He claimed that everyday over 300 to 400 challans were made by them under motorway laws but conditions were getting worse due to illiteracy and ignorance.”