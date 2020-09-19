Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that after the decision of stay order by World Bank tribunal in Reko Diq case, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to accelerate development of mineral sector in Balochistan.

In a tweet, he said stay order by World Bank tribunal on 6 billion dollars award against Pakistan is a great relief. Asim Sleem Bajwa said the Prime Minister also wants utilization of best technology, while local investors and local human resource should be involved during the development process.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his resolve for completion of reforms in the power sector saying that the potential of economic development could not be met without improving power situation in the country.

While chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms process for supply of low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers as part of the reforms in power sector, the Prime Minister said that power sector was neglected in the past to meet the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs.

The meeting discussed in detail the roadmap for power sector reforms with a particular focus on supply of inexpensive and undisturbed electricity to the consumers.

Appreciating the experts’ research on Pakistan’s energy sector, the prime minister said the incumbent government was committed to power sector reforms, aimed at providing low-priced and uninterrupted power supply to the people.

In light of their experience and research, the experts put forward their proposals regarding the power sector reforms and for the economic development. The prime minister lauded the proposals from the experts and assured government’s all out support for inter-ministerial consultation and research on implementation mechanism of the reforms.

International energy and economics experts including Dr Robin Burgess from London School of Economics and Professor Michael Greenstone of Chicago University also joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar.