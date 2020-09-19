Share:

Muzaffargarh - Secretary Livestock south Punjab Aftab Pirzada Made a surprise visit to Muzaffargarh on Friday. He inspected the advanced animal diagnostic laboratory and veterinary hospital in detail and expressed satisfaction on well arranged system and performance. Director Livestock department DG Khan Dr Tauseef Tahir, Additional Director Muzaffargarh Dr Mohammad Tariq Chaudry, Deputy Director Malik Tariq Saeed Chajra were present on the occasion. Additional Director Dr Mohammad Tariq Chaudhry briefed the secretary of 2019-20 performance, adding that 3,467,000 animals were vaccinated against the diseases like gal ghuttoo, munh Khar, jorey mar, 4,290,000 vaccinated against intestinal poisoning, gallbladder syndrome, Rani khait in poultry, while 177,000 animals were managed for advanced fertilization. The Secretary affirmed that the local public was being facilitated by such initiatives under the vision of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar to compensate the deprivation of south Punjab. Furthermore, the secretary warned that any negligence in discharge of duty would not be tolerated.