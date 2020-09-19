Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the independent audit of the corona relief fund and the aid received by the government during last six seven months from different countries and organisations. In a statement issued from Mansoora on Friday, he said it seemed the government had not utilised the aid of billions of rupees for the revival of corona hit small businesses and rehabilitation of affectees and poor segment of the society. The PM, he said had announced Rs 1,200 billion Crona Relief Fund which was not properly utilised for the purpose rather the money diverted to other sectors. Therefore, he said, a transparent audit of the total funds was needed to clear the exact situation.