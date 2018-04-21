Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday reprimanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over its failure to take steps for provision of clean drinking water to the people and proper disposal of sewage.

Hearing the public interest cases at the Peshawar Registry of the Supreme Court, the CJP summoned Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other officials of KP government.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Umar Ata Bandial also heard cases about the condition of hospitals and educational institutions in KP.

During the hearing, Justice Saqib asked where the sewerage of the city goes for disposal. The chief secretary replied that it was being dumped in canals and rivers.

The chief justice expressed concern over the statement and summoned the chief minister. He said that he had heard that there was good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he could not see any considerable improvement.

At the beginning of hearing of a case about disposal of hospitals’ waste, CJP remarked that the condition in hospitals of Karachi and Lahore has improved on the court’s orders. He asked KP health secretary about the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.

The secretary revealed that a total of 1,570 hospitals existed in the province while two districts lacked District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The CJP ordered the secretary to submit all details regarding health facilities in the province.

The CJP also visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and inspected its various wards.

Justice Saqib also heard a case about exorbitant fee being charged by private colleges. He talked to medical students during his visit to Al-Razi Medical College in Peshawar. The administration officials of the college informed the court that the students were being charged Rs800,000 fee per year.

However, a student present at the hearing informed the court that he was being charged Rs1.2 million and presented receipts to prove his claim.

The chief justice ordered the college to return the extra fees charged to students on immediate basis. He also ordered authorities to seize the college’s records and freeze its assets.

KP Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud also appeared in court after he was summoned by the chief justice. The court ordered the police chief to withdraw security to unauthorised persons immediately. The chief justice said that those who have enough resources should make their own security arrangements.

CAN’T FIX JUDICIAL SYSTEM ALONE: CJP

Justice Saqib also visited the KP Judicial Academy. Addressing judges and lawyers, the chief justice remarked that dispensation of justice should be improved; adding those who submit a genuine apology should be forgiven.

“It is the duty of judges to dispense justice,” he said, adding the judiciary must act on complaints regarding delay in justice. He appealed for equal contribution from bar members towards his struggle to reform the judiciary and dispense swift justice.

Justice Nisar stated that fundamental changes are needed to reform the system. He said that if judicial reforms are not a state priority then he was not responsible for it. He said the judiciary itself cannot make laws and it was not apex court’s job to amend the old laws of 1861 and 1872.

However, Justice Nisar said the judges can’t make it an excuse for inefficiency, as they have to deliver maximum despite all the constraints.

Addressing an event at the bar association, Justice Saqib acknowledged the gigantic task of reforming the judiciary and said he could not fix the system alone. The chief justice said dispensation of justice should be measured.

“It is the duty of judges to dispense justice. The judiciary must react to complaints that justice is being delayed across the country,” he observed.

He sought equal contribution from bar members towards his struggle to reform the judiciary and dispense swift justice.

Justice Nisar stated fundamental changes are needed to fix the system, explaining he could implement law, but could make no law.

Moreover, he said if judicial reforms were not on the state’s agenda, he was not responsible for it.

Earlier, the chief justice praised former Supreme Court Justice Dost Muhammad Khan who retired on March 19. “He commands respect in the province having remained the Peshawar High Court chief justice,” the CJP said.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over the bar members’ claims that Justice Dost was not given a full-court reference on his retirement due to a ‘conspiracy’. He explained various instances when the senior judges attempted to give him a proper farewell, but Justice Dost refused every time for personal reasons.

Justice Nisar stated Pashtuns were very close to his heart and he could never carry any hidden agenda against them.

CJP punches

holes in

KP’s ‘good governance’