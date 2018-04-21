Share:

ATTOCK:- Authorities on Wednesday sealed a hospital for violating the Punjab Healthcare Commission 2010 Act. Sources said a team led by Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain Nekokara along with Deputy Drugs Controller Uzma Khalid and Deputy District Officer Health Dr Saeed Ahmed raided a hospital and sealed it for running pharmacy without having valid drug sale licence in violation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) 2010 Act. Talking to newsmen, Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain Nekokara said that the action was taken in the light of apex court verdict in connection to crackdown on quacks as well as violation of the Drugs Act and Punjab Public Healthcare Commission Rules.–STAFF REPORTER