LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising Pakistan Cup One-Day Cricket Tournament from April 25 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. As many as five teams including Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Federal Areas will feature in the tournament, in which day and night matches of 50-over-a-side will be played. The opening match will be played between Punjab and Balochistan on April 25. The participating teams will play four matches each before the top two teams making it to the final to be played on May 6.–Staff Reporter