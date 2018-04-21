Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Karachi police are trying to save the real killers of minor rape-murder victim Rabia.

Addressing a press conference in the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Thursday, Haleem Adil said the ruling PPP wanted to further its politics on this sad incident. He said the rape-murder of five-years-old Rabia Magsi in Manghopir area of Karachi is a heart wrenching tragedy but the PPP rulers want to manoeuvre it for their petty political interests. He said the police are giving shelter to the real killers and they forced the parents of the slain girl to file a fake FIR. He said after such incidents the baffled parents are easily manoeuvred by the rulers.

Haleem who hold the slot of PTI vice president Sindh Chapter, regretted that the police instead of holding talks with the protestors opened direct firing on them. He said in this firing a JUI-F activist Maulana Illiyas was martyred while a PTI worker Adnan was critically injured. He said that after the rape-murder of Zainab in Punjab, the rape-murder of minor Rabia in Sindh is a big tragedy. He said the PPP and Karachi police want to make it is political issue which is highly condemnable. He said we will not allow politics on this issue and we will continue to raise voice till the parents of Rabia are doled out justice.

He said to save the real killers the police has filed a fake FIR against the PTI workers under anti-terrorism act. He said if this fake FIR is not withdrawn a big protest drive would be launched.

He said to condemn the rape-murder of Rabia a big protest demo would be held on Friday at the Banaras Chowrangi. He said if the real killers were not arrested protest would be started in whole Sindh.

PTI Women Wing Sindh President Nusrat Wahid also spoke. Later, the activists of PTI women wing held a protest demo by a chain of human hands and raised slogans, demanding justice for the bereaved family.