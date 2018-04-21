Share:

KARACHI - Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that political interference into the affairs of universities is detrimental for the cause of education, adding the sitting government in Sindh is bent to destroy higher education and to commercialise university education in the province.

Talking to the media outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) premises here Thursday after hearing of a constitutional petition of Pasban against the controversial universities bill, he said there are 24 government-run universities in Sindh province and the rulers want to harm them so that their goal of commercialization of education could be furthered. He said this would be enmity to the education and our meritorious students. He said the rulers want to sell the seats of medical and engineering colleges for 0.5 to 1 million rupees each so that only the children of the elite class could get quality education.

He said after destroying the primary, secondary and intermediate level education in Sindh through mega corruption in the education department, the provincial government now has set eyes on the university education. He said the Pasban would try its best to save the future of students in Sindh. He said the government of Sindh would have to withdraw the controversial bill and also tender apology to people of Sindh, especially students.

Pasban lawyer Advocate Irfan Aziz told the media that during the next hearing the Pasban would present the copy of the Act before the honorable court, as it was directed in today’s hearing. He said the advocate general Sindh and deputy advocate general Sindh remained absent in today’s hearing and could not submit their comments. The SHC has asked the government side to file their comments on the next hearing scheduled on May 5, 2018.