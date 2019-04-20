Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited NLI (Northern Light Infantry) Regimental Centre, Bunji, said a statement issued by the ISPR on Friday.

The COAS installed Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder as Colonel Commandant of NLI Regiment. Outgoing Colonel of NLI Regiment Lieutenant General Ikram Ul Haq Retd, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the Army Chief laid a floral wreath at martyrs monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of NLI Regiment for the defence of the motherland. The NLI Regiment is one of the most decorated Regiments of the Pakistan Army with numerous gallantry awards including two Nishan-i-Haider.