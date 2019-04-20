Share:

LAHORE - Defending champions Wapda and Navy, Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won their first matches in the quarter league of the NDURE National Volleyball Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Wapda maintained its winning ways by defeating Police 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 in the first match of the day. In the second match, Pakistan Navy outstroked Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 while Army humbled Pakistan Railways 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 in the third match, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) outshone Higher Education Commission (HEC) 25-5, 25-17, 25-21 in the fourth match.

Today (Saturday), the second quarter league matches will be played as Pakistan Wapda will take on Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy will vie against Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police will compete against Pakistan Railways and POF will face Higher Education Commission.