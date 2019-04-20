Share:

SIALKOT : A 10-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by a kite string Friday. According to police, Nimra along with her father was traveling on a motorcycle when the kite string slit her throat. She was taken to a hospital where she died. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the district police officer (DPO).

He directed the authorities concerned to initiate action against the responsible persons and also extended sympathies to the bereaved family. On the directions of the chief minister, the SHO concerned has been suspended by the IGP Punjab and departmental action has been started as well.