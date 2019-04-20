Share:

Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to declare holding of polio card as compulsory for those crossing the Durand Line.

Sources said the decision has been taken at the governmental level to control polio virus. Polio vaccination of all Afghan nationals would be conducted upon entering in Pakistan, they said.

Polio cards would be issued to Afghanis after proper vaccination, they added. They said without the polio card, Afghanis would not be able to enter Pakistan, a private television channel reported Saturday.

Sources said duration of polio vaccination card for Afghan nationals would be one year. They said polio vaccination would be conducted at Torkhan and Pak-Afghan Dosti Gate.

Sources said people above ten years of age will be issued polio vaccine cards, while those below ten years would be vaccinated every time on their entry.

Sources said special teams had been posted at Torkham and Pak-Afghan Dosti Gate.

On April 18, polio eradication programme had confirmed presence of active polio virus in sewage of 12 big cities of the country.

As per details, P-1 polio virus was found from the sewage of the 12 big cities including, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Bannu, Mardan, Waziristan, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Shahdadkot.

Sources privy to the development had said keeping the alarming situation in view, the authorities have decided to extend age from 5 to 10 years for the administration of the anti-polio drops.