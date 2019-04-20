Share:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed bilateral relations on the eve of an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran.

Talking on the phone, Zarif and Qureshi reviewed the most important issues in bilateral relations, including Imran Khan’s Sunday visit to Iran. According to IRNA news agency, the two top diplomats also talked about security cooperation and anti-terrorism efforts.

Zarif extended his condolences to the Pakistani government and nation, condemning a terrorist attack in the Pakistani Baluchistan Province which killed more than a dozen people.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers for finance, human rights, maritime affairs, inter-provincial coordination, adviser on commerce, task force on energy and special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resources.

The prime minister’s visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

PM Imran Khan will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei, besides holding detailed consultations with President Rouhani. The Prime Minister will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community during his visit.

The Foreign Office says Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people to people exchanges. Pakistan and Iran are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

However, the talks are considered crucial amid regional tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, and the vital role that Iran could play to resolve the simmering tensions. It would be his first visit to Iran since he took office last August.