RAWALPINDI - To make security arrangements foolproof, the Rawalpindi district police will deploy over 2,000 cops on Easter.

The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan finalised security plan for one of the biggest religious event of Christians, Easter to be celebrated on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, more than 2,000 policemen would be deployed to provide foolproof security to Christians on Easter.

The cops would be assisted by personnel from the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Special Branch and women police, he said adding all the worship places would be provided proper security and adjoining areas of the churches would be barricaded by installing razor wires and placing barriers.

He said the security and snap checking of vehicles at the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city had been enhanced. The station house officers of all the police stations were directed to ensure round the clock patrolling in their respective areas.

A special control room had been set up, while police contingents comprising district police and Elite Force would be kept in reserves at the Police Lines Headquarters to respond in case of any emergency.