Share:

LONDON-The unveiling ceremony of the statue of High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah, in recognition of her achievement and valuable contribution to the society was held here at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) on Thursday evening.

The event was held by a prominent British organization ‘Non Zero One’ to acknowledge the achievement and valuable contribution of Dr.Robina Shah to the society.

The Pakistan High Commission London hosted the event. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was the chief guest who unveiled the Statue of Dr Robina Shah, in the hall of Pakistan High Commission.

A large number of British Pakistanis,Councilors, journalists, Academicians,members of civil society attended. Among others, those who spoke on the occasion were Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Dr Robina Shah, and Clare Gerada.

The re-unveiling of the statue of Dr Robina Shah which was the 5th statue out of 25 that was unveiled as part of an art project called “Put her forward”. Originally, the statue was unveiled outside Manchester Town Hall on September 7,2018. Dr Robina Shah MBE JP DL, is a British Pakistani who is an academic and a chartered psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Manchester, has an extensive public service record spanning over 25 years. In recognition of her services, Her Majesty the Queen on April 2018 had appointed her the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Dr Robina Shah is the first British Pakistani and Asian woman to achieve this honour. Speaking on the occasion of un-veiling ceremony, Nafees Zakaria said that it was a privilege to host the unveiling ceremony of the statue of High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Dr Robina Shah. He said that this was an apt recognition for Dr. Robina Shah who was the first-ever female Muslim to hold the august Office of High Sheriff. The High Commissioner on the occasion also congratulated Dr. Robina Shah and her family on her achievements.

He said that the British – Pakistani Diaspora and people of Pakistan were truly proud of Dr. Robina’s achievement and valuable contribution to the multicultural mosaic of the British society. “I firmly believe that women are a cornerstone of prosperity for society as a whole”, he remarked.