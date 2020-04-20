Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - While regretting the complete silent of the United Nations over the happen­ings in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has warned of the catastrophic outcome of the situation rapidly devel­oping in the disputed region.

He made these remarks while ad­dressing as chief guest at “The Kash­mir Video Conference” organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK. Chaired by President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK (Tek-UK) Fahim Kayani, the conference was attended by more than 50 office bear­ers of TeK from 20 different cities of the United Kingdom through a video link.

The AJK President said that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was under a double lockdown - a puni­tive, crushing siege since August 5 last year, and now the coronavirus lock­down. “While the world is fighting coro­navirus, the occupation troops are kill­ing the Kashmiri youth in the so-called cordon and search operations and then posthumously and falsely accuse them of militancy,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan lamented that thousands of prisoners arbitrarily de­tained, including teenagers and chil­dren are rotting in cramped concen­tration camps and jails in the occupied territory and India. The Indian govern­ment has ignored appeals of six inter­national human rights organizations for the release of these prisoners who had arbitrarily taken under unlawful laws, he underlined.

He said that the COVID-19 patients in IOJK are not being given proper support or care. Restrictions on high-speed inter­net are increasing the number of coro­na patients. Doctors, nurses, paramedics are under server stress. The AJK presi­dent said that early this month, the Indi­an Government, in the dead of night, fur­tively, had introduced new domicile rules that would give permanent residence to Hindus from India to reduce Muslim ma­jority in the territory to a minority.

“This is a sinister move to take away Kashmiris’ jobs, livelihoods, land and educational privileges,” he said and pointed out that it was a brazen step toward land grab, colonisation and es­tablishment of illegal settlements in a UN-recognized disputed territory and a sheer violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, ICC Statute, and the Securi­ty Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He regretted that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the Indian move but powerful nations are silent. Even traditional allies of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have no time to speak up.

Strongly condemning the unprovoked Indian shelling on the civilian popula­tion along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that the use of artillery and mortar weapon­ry by the Indian troops have caused huge damages to lives and infrastructure.

“Since January this year, India has vi­olated the Line of Control nearly 800 times while the picture in IOJK is dis­mal and it is getting darker by the day,” he added. The AJK President urged the diaspora communities in the UK and Europe to mobilize the British parlia­mentarians and the All-Party Parlia­mentary Group on Kashmir to call out India for its actions which constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and genocide.

“We are one big global family, and we cannot allow such brazen trampling of human rights of a people who only want justice,” he stressed.

It was the first online video Confer­ence on the Kashmir issue in the Unit­ed Kingdom and the participants of the conference shared their views on the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and how Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora can become the voice of voiceless people of Indian oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir during the lockdown in Europe.

The Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK has de­cided to launch the campaign titled Justice for Kashmir. In this campaign, emails will be sent to British MPs, Unit­ed Nations, international media and human rights organisations