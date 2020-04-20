Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that he had learnt that hospitals in Multan were not provided medical aid and supplies from the Punjab government to treat coronavirus patients.

The foreign minister said that after learning about the lack of medical support to doctors in Multan, he established contact with the secretary health Punjab and provincial health minister to resolve the issue.

He said the biggest quarantine centre was built in Multan, adding that the pilgrims coming via Taftan border were kept in the southern Punjab city for testing and further procedures.

He urged the authorities to focus on healthcare facilities in the south Punjab region and Multan.