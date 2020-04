Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is not cooperating with the investigation officer regarding references against him.

In a statement, the bureau warned the PML-N of using legal way if he will not cooperate in the probe.

Shehbaz Sharif has been re-summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog on April 22 in assets beyond means case.