Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear cases at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Monday. The CJP will head a three-member bench consisting of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

According to the final cause list, the bench will hear the matter of pollution and 56 companies, the excessive fee structure of medical colleges, the murder case of Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent Zeeshan Butt of Sambrial, the plea of Young Doctors Association and many others.

Beside the companies case, another case about the appointment of members of technical boards has come to the limelight and the CJP has sought report from the Punjab law secretary about appointment of members technical of drugs courts and their technical allowance.

Abdullah Malik had moved the complaint, saying that assistant professors of various universities had been getting Rs300,000 as allowance in addition to their salaries from their universities. He alleged that these appointments were made on political grounds.

He said Dr Zeeshan Danish criticized the state institutions on social media despite that he himself had been drawing hefty amount in terms of allowance. He said their appointments were made in violation of merit and the same be set aside. The court will resume hearing on Aug 24.