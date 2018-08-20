Share:

KARACHI (PRESS RELEASE) - PIA scouts chief Muhammad Shuaib has said that Haj is a great show of humanity, love of Allah, unity of ummah and equality.

He was addressing the ceremony of PIA Scouts Khudam-ul-hujjaj on Sunday. In the briefing meeting, Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan, Secretary Public Relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, Sectary Training Muhammad Ayyaz, Secretary Events Ghulam Qadir, district commissioners Abdul Raouf , syed javid Raza and others were also present. First contingent of PIA Scouts Kuhdam-ul-Hujjaj departed for Saudi Arabia from Karachi. After performing the haj, one scouts unit will be deployed at Makkah Mukarama hajji camp and second scouts unit at Jeddah haj terminal. The scouts will provide their services and assistance in bus terminals, waiting area, boarding, briefing, immigration counters and passport handling.

According to the provincial spokesperson, second scout contingent will be posted at Medina Munawra, where they will provide their services in medina Haji camp and airport.

After the haj operation scout units will depart for home stations including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.